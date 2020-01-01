A Safe, Free and Unlimited VPN for circumvention Internet censorship in Iran, with unique and secure featuresDownload
ArgoVPN is a free VPN with an unlimited bandwidth that is developed for Android devices. ArgoVPN allows users to visit blocked websites, online services, social media and messaging apps. ArgoVPN is developed according to Iranian citizens' needs to bypass internet censorship in Iran with premium features, which users can find in commercial VPNs.More...
Having the free and unlimited features of premium VPNs
Customization of Firewall and Managing traffics of installed apps
Setup private bridges on personal domain names